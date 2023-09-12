VMA 2023 ao vivo: veja onde assistir ao prêmio da MTV, horário e indicados

O Video Music Awards (VMA) 2023, premiação musical da MTV, acontece nesta terça-feira (12) em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos, com início a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília). Com apresentação da cantora Nicki Minaj, é o segundo ano consecutivo em que Anitta está entre os artistas indicados. A brasileira também performará ao vivo no evento, junto de nomes como Megan Thee Stallion e Cardi B e a própria Minaj. Com mais de 21 categorias, Taylor Swift lidera, acumulando um total de oito indicações.
A noite também homenageará Shakira com o prestigiado prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Será possível acompanhar o evento ao vivo pelo site da MTV e pelo Paramount+, sendo este último disponível apenas para assinantes. A seguir, veja a lista de indicados para o VMA 2023 e onde assistir ao prêmio ao vivo. Vale lembrar que a Pluto TV também transmite a premiação.
Apresentações do VMA 2023
Até o momento, estão confirmadas performances de Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Anitta, Karol G, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Metro Boomin, NAV, NLE Choppa e Tomorrow X Together.
Categorias e indicados ao VMA 2023
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Sam Smith + Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artist of the Year
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith + Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
PUSH Performance of the Year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
- October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
- November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
- February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
- March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
- April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Best Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Ashanti, Bryson Tiller & Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)”
- Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – “Creepin'”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- P!nk – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Hip Hop
- Diddy ft. Ashanti, Bryson Tiller & Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- GloRilla, Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Best Alternative
- Blink-182 – “Edging”
- Boygenius – “The Film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
- Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalía – “Despechá”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
Best K-Pop
- Aespa – “Girls”
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”
Video for Good
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
Best Direction
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake – “Falling Back”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Cinematography
- Adele – “I Drink Wine”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Visual Effects
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez – “Void”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Coreography
- BLACKPINK- “Pink Venom”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Art Direction
- Boygenius – “the film”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Jon Batiste ft. Lana Del Rey – “Candy Necklace”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- SZA – “Shirt”
Best Editing
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
- Miley Cyrus – “River”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Onde assistir ao VMA 2023?
Passo 1. Acesse o site da MTV (https://www.mtv.com/) e toque em ''Live TV'';
Passo 2. Selecione o modo de transmissão, escolhendo entre as opções ''Sign in with your TV provider'' ou ''Start 24-Hour Pass''. No tutorial abaixo, o TechTudo escolheu o segundo método;
Passo 3. Insira seu e-mail, senha, data de nascimento e clique em ''Salvar''. Em seguida, a transmissão será liberada.
Com informações de MTV
