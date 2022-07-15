Séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022: veja onde assistir a cada título

As séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022 foram divulgadas pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana na última terça-feira (12). “Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera a lista com 25 indicações. Em seguida vêm “Ted Lasso” e “The White Lotus”, com 20 cada. Títulos como "Euphoria”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark” e ”Round 6”, primeira série de língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama, estão entre os favoritos à estatueta. Os vencedores da 74ª edição do Emmy serão anunciados dia 12 de setembro. Para que você possa se preparar para a premiação, o TechTudo listou abaixo todas as indicações ao Emmy 2022 e em quais plataformas de streaming você pode assistir às produções.
Emmy 2022: veja onde assistir às séries indicadas à premiação — Foto: Divulgação/Television Awards
Como rodar serviços de Streaming em um PC antigo? Tire dúvidas no Fórum do TechTudo
Melhor série de drama
- "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
- "Euphoria" - HBO Max
- "Ozark" - Netflix
- "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
- "Round 6" - Netflix
- "Stranger Things" - Netflix
- "Succession" - HBO Max
- "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" - Globoplay
- Laura Linney, "Ozark" - Netflix
- Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" - Globoplay
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
- Zendaya, "Euphoria" - HBO Max
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark" - Netflix
- Brian Cox, "Succession" - HBO Max
- Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6" - Netflix
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
- Adam Scott, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession" - HBO Max
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
- Julia Garner, "Ozark" - Netflix
- Jung Ho-yeon, "Round 6" - Netflix
- Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+
- Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
- J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" - HBO Max
- Sarah Snook, "Succession" - HBO Max
- Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" - HBO Max
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession" - HBO Max
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession" - HBO Max
- Park Hae-soo, "Round 6" - Netflix
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" - HBO Max
- John Turturro, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
- Christopher Walken, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
- Oh Yeong-su, "Round 6" - Netflix
Round 6 é primeira série de língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix
Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama
- Hope Davis, “Succession” - HBO Max
- Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” - Apple TV+
- Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” - HBO Max
- Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” - HBO Max
- Harriet Walter, “Succession” - HBO Max
- Lee You-mi, “Round 6” - Netflix
Melhor ator convidado em série de drama
- Adrien Brody, “Succession” - HBO Max
- James Cromwell, “Succession” - HBO Max
- Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” - HBO Max
- Arian Moayed, “Succession” - HBO Max
- Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” - Netflix
- Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” - HBO Max
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Episódio: A Hard Way To Go) - Netflix
- Ben Stiller, “Ruptura” (Episódio: The We We Are) - Apple TV+
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episódio: Red Light, Green Light) - Netflix
- Mark Mylod, “ Succession” (Episódio: All The Bells Say) - HBO Max
- Cathy Yan, “Succession” (Episódio: The Disruption) - HBO Max
- Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (Episódio: Too Much Birthday) - HBO Max
- Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: Piloto) - Paramount+
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episódio: Plan And Execution) - Netflix
- Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episódio: A Hard Way To Go) - Netflix
- Dan Erickson, “Ruptura” (Episódio: The We We Are) - Apple TV+
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episódio: One Lucky Day) - Netflix
- Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episódio: All The Bells Say) - HBO Max
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: F Sharp) - Paramount+
- Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: Piloto) - Paramount+
“Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera com 25 indicações — Foto: Divulgação/HBO
Melhor série de comédia
- "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- "Barry" - HBO Max
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO Max
- "Hacks" - HBO Max
- "A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
- "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
- "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- "O que fazemos nas sombras" - Looke
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Kaley Cuoco, "A Comissária de Bordo" - HBO Max
- Elle Fanning, "The Great" - Globoplay ou Starzplay
- Issa Rae, "Insecure" - HBO Max
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" - HBO Max
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Donald Glover, "Atlanta" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Bill Hader, "Barry" - HBO Max
- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" - Globoplay ou Starzplay
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Alex Borstein, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" - HBO Max
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil
- Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" - HBO Max
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Tony Shalhoub, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Henry Winkler, "Barry" - HBO Max
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
- Jane Adams, “Hacks” - HBO Max
- Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks” - HBO Max
- Jane Lynch, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
- Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” - HBO Max
- Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” - HBO Max
- Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
- Jerrod Carmichael, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil
- Bill Hader, "Segura a onda" - HBO Max
- James Lance, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
- Nathan Lane, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
- Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” - HBO Max
- Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Hiro Murai, "Atlanta" (Episódio: New Jazz) - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Bill Hader, "Barry" (Episódio: 710N) - HBO Max
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" (Episódio: There Will Be Blood) - HBO Max
- Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show" (Episódio: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day) - Bet+ (não disponível no Brasil)
- Cherien Dabis, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: The Boy From 6B) - Star+
- Jamie Babbit, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: True Crime) - Star+
- MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" (Episódio: No Weddings And A Funeral) - Apple TV+
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (Episódio: Piloto) - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
- Duffy Boudreau, "Barry" (Episódio: 710N) - HBO Max
- Alec Berg e Bill Hader, em "Barry" (Episódio: Starting now) - HBO Max
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (Episódio: The One, The Only) - HBO Max
- Steve Martin e John Hoffman, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: True Crime) - Star+
- Jane Becker, "Ted Lasso" (Episódio: No Weddings And A Funeral) - Apple TV+
- Sarah Naftalis, "O que fazemos nas sombras" (Episódio: The Casino) - Looke
- Stefani Robinson, O que fazemos nas sombras" (Episódio: The Wellness Center) - Looke
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- "Dopesick" - Star+
- "The Dropout" - Star+
- "Inventando Anna" - Netflix
- "Pam & Tommy" - Star+
- "The White Lotus" - HBO Max
Inventando Anna, da Netflix, concorre na categoria "Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV" — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix
Melhor filme para TV
- “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei” - Disney+
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” - Amazon Prime Video
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon - Paramount+
- The Survivor - Looke
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas - Roku
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Toni Collette, "A Escada" - HBO Max
- Julia Garner, "Inventando Anna" - Netflix
- Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" - Star+
- Sarah Paulson, "American Crime Story: Impeachment" - Star+
- Margaret Qualley, "Maid" - Netflix
- Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" - Star+
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Colin Firth, "A Escada" - HBO Max
- Andrew Garfield, "Em Nome do Céu" - Star+
- Oscar Isaac, "Cenas de um casamento" - Estreia em setembro na HBO Max
- Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" - Star+
- Himesh Patel, "Estação Onze" - HBO Max
- Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy" - Star+
Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episódio: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) - Star+
- John Wells, “Maid” (Episódio: Sky Blue) - Netflix
- Hiro Murai, “Estação Onze" (Episódio: Wheel Of Fire) - HBO Max
- Michael Showalter, “The Dropout” (Episódio: Green Juice) - Star+
- Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout” (Episódio: Iron Sisters) - Star+
- Mike White, “The White Lotus” - HBO Max
Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episódio: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) - Star+
- Sarah Burgess, "American Crime Story: Impeachment" (Episódio: Man Handled) - Star+
- Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid” (Episódio: Snaps) - Netflix
- Patrick Somerville, “Estação Onze” (Episódio: Unbroken Circle) - HBO Max
- Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” (Episódio: I’m In A Hurry) - Star+
- Mike White, "The White Lotus" - HBO Max
Melhor programa de competição
- "A corrida mais louca do mundo” - Star+
- "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls" - Amazon Prime Video
- "Mandou bem" - Netflix
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" - Netflix
- "Top Chef" - Não disponível no Brasil
- "The Voice" - Não disponível no Brasil
Melhor talk show de variedades
- "The Daily Show" - Paramount+
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" - Não disponível no Brasil
- "Last Week Tonight"" - HBO Max
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers" - Não disponível no Brasil
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" - Não disponível no Brasil
Com informações de Television Academy - Emmy Awards.
Veja também: dicas que todo assinante da Netflix deveria saber
Netflix: dicas que todo o assinante deveria saber