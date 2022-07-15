Menu

Séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022: veja onde assistir a cada título

“Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera com 25 indicações à 74ª edição do prêmio, que acontece dia 12 de setembro; saiba onde assistir às indicações ao Emmy 2022

Por Caroline Silvestre, para o TechTudo

As séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022 foram divulgadas pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana na última terça-feira (12). “Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera a lista com 25 indicações. Em seguida vêm “Ted Lasso” e “The White Lotus”, com 20 cada. Títulos como "Euphoria”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark” e ”Round 6”, primeira série de língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama, estão entre os favoritos à estatueta. Os vencedores da 74ª edição do Emmy serão anunciados dia 12 de setembro. Para que você possa se preparar para a premiação, o TechTudo listou abaixo todas as indicações ao Emmy 2022 e em quais plataformas de streaming você pode assistir às produções.

Emmy 2022: veja onde assistir às séries indicadas à premiação — Foto: Divulgação/Television Awards

Melhor série de drama

  • "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
  • "Euphoria" - HBO Max
  • "Ozark" - Netflix
  • "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
  • "Round 6" - Netflix
  • "Stranger Things" - Netflix
  • "Succession" - HBO Max
  • "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" - Globoplay
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark" - Netflix
  • Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" - Globoplay
  • Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria" - HBO Max

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark" - Netflix
  • Brian Cox, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6" - Netflix
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
  • Adam Scott, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession" - HBO Max

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark" - Netflix
  • Jung Ho-yeon, "Round 6" - Netflix
  • Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" - Paramount+
  • Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" - Netflix
  • J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" - HBO Max

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • Park Hae-soo, "Round 6" - Netflix
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" - HBO Max
  • John Turturro, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
  • Christopher Walken, "Ruptura" - Apple TV+
  • Oh Yeong-su, "Round 6" - Netflix

Round 6 é primeira série de língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

  • Hope Davis, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” - Apple TV+
  • Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” - HBO Max
  • Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • Harriet Walter, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • Lee You-mi, “Round 6” - Netflix

Melhor ator convidado em série de drama

  • Adrien Brody, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • James Cromwell, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” - HBO Max
  • Arian Moayed, “Succession” - HBO Max
  • Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” - Netflix
  • Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” - HBO Max

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Episódio: A Hard Way To Go) - Netflix
  • Ben Stiller, “Ruptura” (Episódio: The We We Are) - Apple TV+
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episódio: Red Light, Green Light) - Netflix
  • Mark Mylod, “ Succession” (Episódio: All The Bells Say) - HBO Max
  • Cathy Yan, “Succession” (Episódio: The Disruption) - HBO Max
  • Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (Episódio: Too Much Birthday) - HBO Max
  • Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: Piloto) - Paramount+

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episódio: Plan And Execution) - Netflix
  • Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episódio: A Hard Way To Go) - Netflix
  • Dan Erickson, “Ruptura” (Episódio: The We We Are) - Apple TV+
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episódio: One Lucky Day) - Netflix
  • Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episódio: All The Bells Say) - HBO Max
  • Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: F Sharp) - Paramount+
  • Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episódio: Piloto) - Paramount+

“Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera com 25 indicações — Foto: Divulgação/HBO

Melhor série de comédia

  • "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • "Barry" - HBO Max
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO Max
  • "Hacks" - HBO Max
  • "A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
  • "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
  • "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • "O que fazemos nas sombras" - Looke

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Kaley Cuoco, "A Comissária de Bordo" - HBO Max
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great" - Globoplay ou Starzplay
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure" - HBO Max
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks" - HBO Max

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Donald Glover, "Atlanta" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Bill Hader, "Barry" - HBO Max
  • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" - Globoplay ou Starzplay
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Alex Borstein, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" - HBO Max
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil
  • Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" - HBO Max
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Tony Shalhoub, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Henry Winkler, "Barry" - HBO Max
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Jane Adams, “Hacks” - HBO Max
  • Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks” - HBO Max
  • Jane Lynch, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” - HBO Max
  • Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” - HBO Max
  • Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jerrod Carmichael, "Saturday Night Live" - Não disponível no Brasil
  • Bill Hader, "Segura a onda" - HBO Max
  • James Lance, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+
  • Nathan Lane, "Only Murders in the Building" - Star+
  • Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” - HBO Max
  • Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Hiro Murai, "Atlanta" (Episódio: New Jazz) - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Bill Hader, "Barry" (Episódio: 710N) - HBO Max
  • Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" (Episódio: There Will Be Blood) - HBO Max
  • Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show" (Episódio: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day) - Bet+ (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Cherien Dabis, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: The Boy From 6B) - Star+
  • Jamie Babbit, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: True Crime) - Star+
  • MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" (Episódio: No Weddings And A Funeral) - Apple TV+

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (Episódio: Piloto) - Hulu Plus (não disponível no Brasil)
  • Duffy Boudreau, "Barry" (Episódio: 710N) - HBO Max
  • Alec Berg e Bill Hader, em "Barry" (Episódio: Starting now) - HBO Max
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (Episódio: The One, The Only) - HBO Max
  • Steve Martin e John Hoffman, "Only Murders In The Building" (Episódio: True Crime) - Star+
  • Jane Becker, "Ted Lasso" (Episódio: No Weddings And A Funeral) - Apple TV+
  • Sarah Naftalis, "O que fazemos nas sombras" (Episódio: The Casino) - Looke
  • Stefani Robinson, O que fazemos nas sombras" (Episódio: The Wellness Center) - Looke

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

  • "Dopesick" - Star+
  • "The Dropout" - Star+
  • "Inventando Anna" - Netflix
  • "Pam & Tommy" - Star+
  • "The White Lotus" - HBO Max

Inventando Anna, da Netflix, concorre na categoria "Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV" — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Melhor filme para TV

  • “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei” - Disney+
  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie” - Amazon Prime Video
  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon - Paramount+
  • The Survivor - Looke
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas - Roku

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Toni Collette, "A Escada" - HBO Max
  • Julia Garner, "Inventando Anna" - Netflix
  • Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" - Star+
  • Sarah Paulson, "American Crime Story: Impeachment" - Star+
  • Margaret Qualley, "Maid" - Netflix
  • Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" - Star+

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Colin Firth, "A Escada" - HBO Max
  • Andrew Garfield, "Em Nome do Céu" - Star+
  • Oscar Isaac, "Cenas de um casamento" - Estreia em setembro na HBO Max
  • Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" - Star+
  • Himesh Patel, "Estação Onze" - HBO Max
  • Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy" - Star+

Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episódio: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) - Star+
  • John Wells, “Maid” (Episódio: Sky Blue) - Netflix
  • Hiro Murai, “Estação Onze" (Episódio: Wheel Of Fire) - HBO Max
  • Michael Showalter, “The Dropout” (Episódio: Green Juice) - Star+
  • Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout” (Episódio: Iron Sisters) - Star+
  • Mike White, “The White Lotus” - HBO Max

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episódio: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) - Star+
  • Sarah Burgess, "American Crime Story: Impeachment" (Episódio: Man Handled) - Star+
  • Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid” (Episódio: Snaps) - Netflix
  • Patrick Somerville, “Estação Onze” (Episódio: Unbroken Circle) - HBO Max
  • Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” (Episódio: I’m In A Hurry) - Star+
  • Mike White, "The White Lotus" - HBO Max

Melhor programa de competição

  • "A corrida mais louca do mundo” - Star+
  • "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls" - Amazon Prime Video
  • "Mandou bem" - Netflix
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race" - Netflix
  • "Top Chef" - Não disponível no Brasil
  • "The Voice" - Não disponível no Brasil

Melhor talk show de variedades

  • "The Daily Show" - Paramount+
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" - Não disponível no Brasil
  • "Last Week Tonight"" - HBO Max
  • "Late Night With Seth Meyers" - Não disponível no Brasil
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" - Não disponível no Brasil

Com informações de Television Academy - Emmy Awards.

