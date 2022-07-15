Séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022: veja onde assistir a cada título

As séries indicadas ao Emmy 2022 foram divulgadas pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana na última terça-feira (12). “Succession”, produção original da HBO, lidera a lista com 25 indicações. Em seguida vêm “Ted Lasso” e “The White Lotus”, com 20 cada. Títulos como "Euphoria”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark” e ”Round 6”, primeira série de língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama, estão entre os favoritos à estatueta. Os vencedores da 74ª edição do Emmy serão anunciados dia 12 de setembro. Para que você possa se preparar para a premiação, o TechTudo listou abaixo todas as indicações ao Emmy 2022 e em quais plataformas de streaming você pode assistir às produções.