Globo de Ouro 2023: conheça todos os indicados ao prêmio

Os indicados ao prêmio Globo de Ouro de 2023 foram revelados nesta segunda-feira (12). Entre os filmes indicado à Melhor Drama, estão Avatar: O Caminho da Água, Top Gun: Maverick e Elvis chamam atenção. Já na parte das séries, Abbott Elementary, da rede americana ABC disponível no streaming pelo Star+, concorre em cinco categorias. Outros nomes que chamaram atenção foram Dahmer: O Canibal Americano, The White Lotus, Only Murders in The Building e Pum & Tommy, com quatro indicações. Confira, a seguir, a lista completa da premiação que acontece em 10 de janeiro.
Abbott Elementary teve cinco nomeações ao Globo de Ouro 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/Star+
Filmes
Melhor drama
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Elvis
- Os Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor atriz de drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Império da Luz
- Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans
Melhor ator de drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
- Babilônia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério de Knives Out
- Triângulo da Tristeza
Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical
- Lesley Manville, Sra. Harris Vai a Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babilônia
- Anya Taylor-Joy, O Menu
- Emma Thompson, Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical
- Diego Calva, Babilônia
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: Um Mistério de Knives Out
- Adam Driver, Ruído Branco
- Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, O Menu
Melhor animação
- Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor filme de língua não-inglesa
- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Holanda/França/Bélgica)
- Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
- RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução (Índia)
Argentina 1985 conta o drama dos tribunais do Julgamento das Juntas que processou o alto escalão da ditadura argentina — Foto: Reprodução/Amazon Prime Video
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Melhor diretor
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Melhor roteiro
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Melhor trilha sonora
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Melhor canção original
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
Séries
Série de Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Atriz de série dramática
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Ator de série dramática
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Musical ou série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Atriz de série musical ou de comédia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Ator de musical ou comédia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Atriz coadjuvante de musical, comédia ou drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Ator coadjuvante de musical, comédia ou drama
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Série limitada, antologia ou motion picture feita para TV
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Evan Peters interpreta o serial killer em Dahmer: O Canibal Americano — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix
Atriz de série limitada
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Ator para série limitada
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Ator coadjuvante para série limitada
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Com informações de TV Line, Deadline e Golden Globe