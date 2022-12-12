Globo de Ouro 2023: conheça todos os indicados ao prêmio

Os indicados ao prêmio Globo de Ouro de 2023 foram revelados nesta segunda-feira (12). Entre os filmes indicado à Melhor Drama, estão Avatar: O Caminho da Água, Top Gun: Maverick e Elvis chamam atenção. Já na parte das séries, Abbott Elementary, da rede americana ABC disponível no streaming pelo Star+, concorre em cinco categorias. Outros nomes que chamaram atenção foram Dahmer: O Canibal Americano, The White Lotus, Only Murders in The Building e Pum & Tommy, com quatro indicações. Confira, a seguir, a lista completa da premiação que acontece em 10 de janeiro.