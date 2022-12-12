Menu

Streaming

Streaming
Publicidade

Globo de Ouro 2023: conheça todos os indicados ao prêmio

Prêmio que antecede o Oscar teve como destaque a série Abbot Elementary, disponível no Star+

Por TechTudo

Os indicados ao prêmio Globo de Ouro de 2023 foram revelados nesta segunda-feira (12). Entre os filmes indicado à Melhor Drama, estão Avatar: O Caminho da Água, Top Gun: Maverick e Elvis chamam atenção. Já na parte das séries, Abbott Elementary, da rede americana ABC disponível no streaming pelo Star+, concorre em cinco categorias. Outros nomes que chamaram atenção foram Dahmer: O Canibal Americano, The White Lotus, Only Murders in The Building e Pum & Tommy, com quatro indicações. Confira, a seguir, a lista completa da premiação que acontece em 10 de janeiro.

🎬 Avatar 2 - O Caminho da Água: veja lançamento, sinopse, trailer e elenco

Abbott Elementary teve cinco nomeações ao Globo de Ouro 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/Star+

📝 Como rodar serviços de streaming em um PC antigo? Saiba no Fórum do TechTudo

Filmes

Melhor drama

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Elvis
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor atriz de drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Império da Luz
  • Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans

Melhor ator de drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

  • Babilônia
  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério de Knives Out
  • Triângulo da Tristeza

Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical

  • Lesley Manville, Sra. Harris Vai a Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babilônia
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, O Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Melhor ator de comédia ou musical

  • Diego Calva, Babilônia
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: Um Mistério de Knives Out
  • Adam Driver, Ruído Branco
  • Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, O Menu

Melhor animação

  • Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
  • Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor filme de língua não-inglesa

  • Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Holanda/França/Bélgica)
  • Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
  • RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução (Índia)

Argentina 1985 conta o drama dos tribunais do Julgamento das Juntas que processou o alto escalão da ditadura argentina — Foto: Reprodução/Amazon Prime Video

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Melhor diretor

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Melhor roteiro

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Melhor trilha sonora

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

Melhor canção original

  • Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu – RRR

Séries

Série de Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Atriz de série dramática

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Ator de série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Musical ou série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Atriz de série musical ou de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Ator de musical ou comédia

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Atriz coadjuvante de musical, comédia ou drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Ator coadjuvante de musical, comédia ou drama

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Série limitada, antologia ou motion picture feita para TV

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Evan Peters interpreta o serial killer em Dahmer: O Canibal Americano — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Atriz de série limitada

  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Ator para série limitada

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Ator coadjuvante para série limitada

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Com informações de TV Line, Deadline e Golden Globe

Saiba mais
Os 10 melhores filmes de 2022 para assistir online
10 séries de sucesso baseadas em livros para você assistir online
Skinamarink: 8 filmes de terror que também surpreenderam o público
Mais do TechTudo