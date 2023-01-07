Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça filmes e séries indicados em 2023

O Critics Choice Awards 2023, premiação feita pela associação de críticos de cinema dos Estados Unidos da América, acontecerá no dia 15 de janeiro e vai eleger as melhores produções de 2022. Os indicados foram indicados em dezembro e, na parte dos filmes, a obra “Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” é o grande destaque, com 14 nomeações. Logo atrás está Os Fabelmans, de Steven Spielberg, que concorre em 11 categorias. Já nas séries, Abbott Elementary, da ABC, e Better Call Saul, da Netflix, chamam maior atenção, com seis e cinco indicações respectivamente. Veja, a seguir, todos os indicados ao prêmio.
Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo teve 14 indicações no Critics Choice Awards 2023 - — Foto: Foto: Reprodução/Justwatch
Indicados ao Critics Choice Awards 2023
Filmes
Melhor filme: Drama
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Babilônia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Elvis (HBO Max)
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video e Claro tv+)
- Os Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Netflix)
- RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução (Netflix)
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+ e Telecine)
- Entre Mulheres
Melhor ator
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Melhor atriz
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video e Claro tv+)
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till – A Busca por Justiça (Amazon Prime Vídeo, Looke e Paramount+)
- Margot Robbie, Babilônia
- Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Paul Dano, Os Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch, Os Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Brian Tyree Henry, Passagem (Apple TV)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Jessie Buckley, Entre Mulheres
- Kerry Condon, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Stephanie Hsu, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Melhor ator ou atriz jovem
- Frankie Corio, Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall, Till – A Busca por Justiça
- Gabriel LaBelle, Os Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)
- Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink, The Whale
Melhor elenco
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Os Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- A Mulher Rei
- Entre Mulheres
Melhor direção
- James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Damien Chazelle, Babilônia
- Todd Field, Tár
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Entre Mulheres
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, A Mulher Rei
- S. S. Rajamouli, RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
- Steven Spielberg, Os Fabelmans
Melhor roteiro original
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, Os Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Melhor roteiro adaptado
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ela Disse
- Sarah Polley, Entre Mulheres
Melhor fotografia
- Russell Carpenter, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Roger Deakins, Império da Luz
- Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
- Janusz Kaminski, Os Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren, Babilônia
Melhor design de produção
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, Os Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babilônia
Melhor edição
- Tom Cross, Babilônia
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Paul Rogers, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
- Monika Willi, Tár
Melhor figurino
- Ruth E. Carter, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Shirley Kurata, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Gersha Phillips, A Mulher Rei
- Mary Zophres, Babilônia
Melhor cabelo e maquiagem
- Babilônia
- The Batman (HBO Max)
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Elvis
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- The Whale
Melhores efeitos visuais
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- The Batman
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor filme: Comédia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Mais Que Amigos (Disponível para aluguel no Amazon Prime Video)
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Triangle of Sadness
- O Peso do Talento (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor animação
- Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- Red, Crescer é uma Fera (Disney+)
- Wendell & Wild (Netflix)
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- Nada de Novo no Front (Netflix)
- Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (Netflix)
- Close
- Decisão de Partir
- RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
Melhor canção
- Carolina, Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui (HBO Max)
- Ciao Papa, Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro
- Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Naatu Naatu, RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
- New Body Rhumba, Ruído Branco (Netflix)
Melhor trilha sonora
- Alexandre Despla, Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro
- Michael Giacchino, The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Entre Mulheres
- Justin Hurwitz, Babilônia
- John Williams, Os Fabelmans
Ruptura conta a história de uma equipe de funcionários cujas memórias foram cirurgicamente dividida entre vida pessoal e profissional — Foto: Reprodução/JustWatch
Séries e TV
Melhor série: Drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Mal de Família (Apple TV)
- Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO Max)
- The Good Fight (Amazon Prime Video)
- A Casa Do Dragão (HBO Max)
- Ruptura (Apple TV)
- Yellowstone (Paramount+)
Melhor ator: série de drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Star+)
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (Star+)
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Ruptura
- Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor atriz: série de drama
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Sharon Horgan, Mal de Famíla
- Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor ator coadjuvante: série de drama
- Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
- Ismael Cruz Córdova, O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis do Poder (Amazon Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson, Evil - Contatos Sobrenaturais (Amazon Prime Video e Globoplay)
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Matt Smith, A Casa do Dragão
Melhor atirz coadjuvante: série de drama
- Milly Alcock, A Casa do Dragão
- Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Melhor série: Comédia
- Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- O Urso (Star+)
- Better Things (Star+)
- Ghosts
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Star+)
- Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Abbott Elementary recebeu seis indicações no Critics Choice Awards 2023 - — Foto: Divulgação/Star+
Melhor ator: série de comédia
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
- Jeremy Allen White, O Urso
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Melhor atriz: série de comédia
- Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, A Comissária de Bordo (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva (Globoplay)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator coadjuvante: série de comédia
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat (HBO Max)
- James Marsden, Disque Amiga Para Matar
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor atriz coadjuvante: série de comédia
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
- Ayo Edebiri, O Urso
- Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Annie Potts, Jovem Sheldon (HBO Max)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Melhor minissérie
- The Dropout (Star+)
- Gaslit (Globoplay, Starz e Lionsgate+)
- The Girl from Plainville (Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Starz e Lionsgate+)
- The Offer (Amazon Prime Video, Claro tv+, Oi Play e Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Star+)
- Estação Onze (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt
- Em Nome do Céu (Star+)
The Dropout é uma minissérie de drama que conta a história da queda de uma jovem empresária - — Foto: Foto: Divulgação/Star+
Melhor filme para a TV
- Fresh (Star+)
- O Predador: A Caçada (Star+)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Amazon Prime Video e Paramount+)
- A Luta de Uma Vida (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play e YouTube)
- Três meses (Amazon Prime Video e Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
O Predador: A Caçada mostra uma guerreira Comache tentando proteger seu povo de um predador alienígena - — Foto: Foto: Reprodução/Star+
Melhor ator: minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Ben Foster, A Luta de Uma Vida
- Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu
- Samuel L. Jackson, Os Últimos Dias de Ptomely Grey (Apple TV)
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Melhor atriz: minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Julia Garner, Inventando Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Amber Midthunder, O Predador: A Caçada
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Michelle Pfeiffer, A Primeira Dama
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Melhor ator coadjuvante: minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução (Star+)
- Domhnall Gleeson, O Paciente (Star+)
- Matthew Goode, The Offer
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV)
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Shea Whigham, Gaslit
Melhor atriz coadjuvante: minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
- Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Star+)
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix)
- Juno Temple, The Offer
Melhor série em língua não-inglesa
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Uma Advogada Extraordinária (Netflix)
- GARCIA! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus
- Kleo (Netflix)
- A Amiga Genial (HBO Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV)
- Tehran (Apple TV)
Melhor série animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (HBO Max)
- Arlequina (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount +)
- Undone (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor talk show
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Melhor especial de comédia
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO Max)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO Max)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Com informações de Rotten Tomatoes, Billboard e Vanity Fair.