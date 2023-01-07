Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça filmes e séries indicados em 2023

O Critics Choice Awards 2023, premiação feita pela associação de críticos de cinema dos Estados Unidos da América, acontecerá no dia 15 de janeiro e vai eleger as melhores produções de 2022. Os indicados foram indicados em dezembro e, na parte dos filmes, a obra “Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” é o grande destaque, com 14 nomeações. Logo atrás está Os Fabelmans, de Steven Spielberg, que concorre em 11 categorias. Já nas séries, Abbott Elementary, da ABC, e Better Call Saul, da Netflix, chamam maior atenção, com seis e cinco indicações respectivamente. Veja, a seguir, todos os indicados ao prêmio.