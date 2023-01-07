Menu

Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça filmes e séries indicados em 2023

Premiação é considerada um “termômetro” do Oscar e acontece no dia 15 de janeiro; no filmes, destaque vai para ficção científica, enquanto nas séries, no spin-off de Breaking Bad

Por Thiago Bayer, Para o TechTudo

O Critics Choice Awards 2023, premiação feita pela associação de críticos de cinema dos Estados Unidos da América, acontecerá no dia 15 de janeiro e vai eleger as melhores produções de 2022. Os indicados foram indicados em dezembro e, na parte dos filmes, a obra “Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” é o grande destaque, com 14 nomeações. Logo atrás está Os Fabelmans, de Steven Spielberg, que concorre em 11 categorias. Já nas séries, Abbott Elementary, da ABC, e Better Call Saul, da Netflix, chamam maior atenção, com seis e cinco indicações respectivamente. Veja, a seguir, todos os indicados ao prêmio.

Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo teve 14 indicações no Critics Choice Awards 2023 - — Foto: Foto: Reprodução/Justwatch

Indicados ao Critics Choice Awards 2023

Filmes

Melhor filme: Drama

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Babilônia
  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Elvis (HBO Max)
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video e Claro tv+)
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Netflix)
  • RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução (Netflix)
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+ e Telecine)
  • Entre Mulheres

Melhor ator

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Melhor atriz

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video e Claro tv+)
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till – A Busca por Justiça (Amazon Prime Vídeo, Looke e Paramount+)
  • Margot Robbie, Babilônia
  • Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Paul Dano, Os Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch, Os Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Passagem (Apple TV)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Jessie Buckley, Entre Mulheres
  • Kerry Condon, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Stephanie Hsu, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Melhor ator ou atriz jovem

  • Frankie Corio, Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall, Till – A Busca por Justiça
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Os Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink, The Whale

Melhor elenco

  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • A Mulher Rei
  • Entre Mulheres

Melhor direção

  • James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Damien Chazelle, Babilônia
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Entre Mulheres
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, A Mulher Rei
  • S. S. Rajamouli, RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
  • Steven Spielberg, Os Fabelmans

Melhor roteiro original

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, Os Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Melhor roteiro adaptado

  • Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
  • Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ela Disse
  • Sarah Polley, Entre Mulheres

Melhor fotografia

  • Russell Carpenter, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Roger Deakins, Império da Luz
  • Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski, Os Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren, Babilônia

Melhor design de produção

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, Os Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babilônia

Melhor edição

  • Tom Cross, Babilônia
  • Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Paul Rogers, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
  • Monika Willi, Tár

Melhor figurino

  • Ruth E. Carter, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Shirley Kurata, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Catherine Martin, Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips, A Mulher Rei
  • Mary Zophres, Babilônia

Melhor cabelo e maquiagem

  • Babilônia
  • The Batman (HBO Max)
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Elvis
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • The Whale

Melhores efeitos visuais

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • The Batman
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor filme: Comédia

  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Mais Que Amigos (Disponível para aluguel no Amazon Prime Video)
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • O Peso do Talento (Amazon Prime Video)

Melhor animação

  • Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
  • Red, Crescer é uma Fera (Disney+)
  • Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • Nada de Novo no Front (Netflix)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (Netflix)
  • Close
  • Decisão de Partir
  • RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução

Melhor canção

  • Carolina, Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui (HBO Max)
  • Ciao Papa, Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR: Revolta, Rebelião e Revolução
  • New Body Rhumba, Ruído Branco (Netflix)

Melhor trilha sonora

  • Alexandre Despla, Pinocchio por Guillermo del Toro
  • Michael Giacchino, The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Entre Mulheres
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babilônia
  • John Williams, Os Fabelmans

Ruptura conta a história de uma equipe de funcionários cujas memórias foram cirurgicamente dividida entre vida pessoal e profissional — Foto: Reprodução/JustWatch

Séries e TV

Melhor série: Drama

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Mal de Família (Apple TV)
  • Better Call Saul (Netflix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO Max)
  • The Good Fight (Amazon Prime Video)
  • A Casa Do Dragão (HBO Max)
  • Ruptura (Apple TV)
  • Yellowstone (Paramount+)

Melhor ator: série de drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Star+)
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (Star+)
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Ruptura
  • Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Melhor atriz: série de drama

  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Sharon Horgan, Mal de Famíla
  • Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Melhor ator coadjuvante: série de drama

  • Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova, O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis do Poder (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson, Evil - Contatos Sobrenaturais (Amazon Prime Video e Globoplay)
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Matt Smith, A Casa do Dragão

Melhor atirz coadjuvante: série de drama

  • Milly Alcock, A Casa do Dragão
  • Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO Max)
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Melhor série: Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • O Urso (Star+)
  • Better Things (Star+)
  • Ghosts
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Reboot (Star+)
  • Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Abbott Elementary recebeu seis indicações no Critics Choice Awards 2023 - — Foto: Divulgação/Star+

Melhor ator: série de comédia

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
  • Jeremy Allen White, O Urso
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Melhor atriz: série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, A Comissária de Bordo (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva (Globoplay)
  • Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor ator coadjuvante: série de comédia

  • Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
  • Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat (HBO Max)
  • James Marsden, Disque Amiga Para Matar
  • Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante: série de comédia

  • Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
  • Ayo Edebiri, O Urso
  • Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled (Netflix)
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Annie Potts, Jovem Sheldon (HBO Max)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Melhor minissérie

  • The Dropout (Star+)
  • Gaslit (Globoplay, Starz e Lionsgate+)
  • The Girl from Plainville (Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Starz e Lionsgate+)
  • The Offer (Amazon Prime Video, Claro tv+, Oi Play e Paramount+)
  • Pam & Tommy (Star+)
  • Estação Onze (HBO Max)
  • This Is Going to Hurt
  • Em Nome do Céu (Star+)

The Dropout é uma minissérie de drama que conta a história da queda de uma jovem empresária - — Foto: Foto: Divulgação/Star+

Melhor filme para a TV

  • Fresh (Star+)
  • O Predador: A Caçada (Star+)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Amazon Prime Video e Paramount+)
  • A Luta de Uma Vida (Disponível para aluguel na Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play e YouTube)
  • Três meses (Amazon Prime Video e Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

O Predador: A Caçada mostra uma guerreira Comache tentando proteger seu povo de um predador alienígena - — Foto: Foto: Reprodução/Star+

Melhor ator: minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Ben Foster, A Luta de Uma Vida
  • Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu
  • Samuel L. Jackson, Os Últimos Dias de Ptomely Grey (Apple TV)
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
  • Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Melhor atriz: minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Julia Garner, Inventando Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Amber Midthunder, O Predador: A Caçada
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, A Primeira Dama
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Melhor ator coadjuvante: minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução (Star+)
  • Domhnall Gleeson, O Paciente (Star+)
  • Matthew Goode, The Offer
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV)
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Shea Whigham, Gaslit

Melhor atriz coadjuvante: minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
  • Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
  • Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Star+)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix)
  • Juno Temple, The Offer

Melhor série em língua não-inglesa

  • 1899 (Netflix)
  • Borgen (Netflix)
  • Uma Advogada Extraordinária (Netflix)
  • GARCIA! (HBO Max)
  • The Kingdom Exodus
  • Kleo (Netflix)
  • A Amiga Genial (HBO Max)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV)
  • Tehran (Apple TV)

Melhor série animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (HBO Max)
  • Arlequina (HBO Max)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount +)
  • Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

Melhor talk show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Melhor especial de comédia

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO Max)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO Max)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Com informações de Rotten Tomatoes, Billboard e Vanity Fair.

