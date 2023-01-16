Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça os vencedores da premiação

Os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2023 foram revelados no último domingo (15) pela Critics Choice Association (CCA). O grande vencedor da noite foi o filme de comédia e ficção científica Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo, com cinco prêmios, entre eles Melhor Filme, Melhor Direção para a dupla Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert e Melhor Ator Coadjuvante para Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones e o Templo da Perdição). O sucesso de crítica disponível na Netflix Better Call Saul foi a série mais premiada, levando três troféus, entre eles o de Melhor Série Dramática, Melhor Ator em Série Dramática para Bob Odenkirk (Anônimo) e Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática com Giancarlo Esposito (Caleidoscópio).
Abbott Elementary, série com o conhecido Tyler James Williams (Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris) venceu em duas categorias: Melhor Série de Comédia e Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia para Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha). Outra produção disponível no Star+, The Dropout, também conquistou dois prêmios: Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV para Amanda Seyfried (Garotas Malvadas). O Prêmio pelo Conjunto da Obra foi concedido ao renomado ator Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), enquanto o prêmio SeeHer, de destaque a mulheres que defendem a igualdade de gênero, foi entregue à atriz e cantora Janelle Monáe (Estrelas Além do Tempo). Confira, a seguir, a lista completa de vencedores.
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo foi o grande ganhador do Critics Choice Awards, tendo conquistado cinco categorias — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb
📝 Eu sou a Megan: onde assistir ou baixar Megan is Missing? Tire dúvidas no Fórum do TechTudo
Melhor Filme
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Babilônia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
- Os Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Melhor Ator
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (Vencedor)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Melhor Atriz
- Cate Blanchett, Tár (Vencedora)
- Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Margot Robbie, Babilônia
- Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Paul Dano, Os Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch, Os Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Vencedora)
- Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
- Kerry Condon, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Stephanie Hsu, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Melhor Jovem Ator/Atriz
- Frankie Corio, Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall, Till
- Gabriel LaBelle, Os Fabelmans (Vencedor)
- Bella Ramsey, Catarina, a Menina Chamada Passarinha
- Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink, The Whale
Melhor Conjunto de Atuação
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Os Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Vencedor)
- A Mulher Rei
- Women Talking
Melhor Direção
- James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Damien Chazelle, Babilônia (Vencedor)
- Todd Field, Tár
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
- Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, A Mulher Rei
- S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
- Steven Spielberg, Os Fabelmans
Melhor Roteiro Original
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
- Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, Os Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ela Disse
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking (Vencedora)
Melhor Fotografia
- Russell Carpenter, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Roger Deakins, Império da Luz
- Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
- Janusz Kaminski, Os Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick (Vencedor)
- Linus Sandgren, Babilônia
Melhor Desenho de Produção
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, Os Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babilônia (Vencedora)
Melhor Edição
- Tom Cross, Babilônia
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Paul Rogers, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
- Monika Willi, Tár
Melhor Figurino
- Ruth E. Carter, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Vencedora)
- Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Shirley Kurata, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Gersha Phillips, A Mulher Rei
- Mary Zophres, Babilônia
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
- Babilônia
- The Batman
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Elvis (Vencedor)
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- The Whale
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água (Vencedor)
- The Batman
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor Comédia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Mais Que Amigos
- Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Vencedor)
- Triângulo da Tristeza
- O Peso do Talento
Melhor Filme de Animação
- Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro (Vencedor)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- Red: Crescer é uma Fera
- Wendell & Wild
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (México)
- Close (Bélgica)
- Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
- RRR (Índia) (Vencedor)
Melhor Canção Original
- "Lift Me Up", Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- "Ciao Papa", Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
- "Naatu Naatu", RRR (Vencedor)
- "Hold My Hand", Top Gun: Maverick
- "Carolina", Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui
- "New Body Rhumba", Ruído Branco
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
- Michael Giacchino, The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár (Vencedor)
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babilônia
- John Williams, Os Fabelmans
Melhor Série Dramática
- Andor (Disney+)
- Mal de Família (Apple TV+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Ruptura (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Better Call Saul, série disponível na Netflix, levou três troféus para casa — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
- Adam Scott, Ruptura (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight t (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) (Vencedora)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Andre Braugher, The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova, O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis do Poder (Amazon Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
- John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith, A Casa do Dragão (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Milly Alcock, A Casa do Dragão (HBO)
- Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) (Vencedor)
- Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Melhor Série de Comédia
Abbott Elementary conquistou duas categorias no Critics Choice Awards 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/ABC
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White, O Urso (FX) (Vencedor)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga Para Matar (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) (Vencedor)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden, Disque Amiga Para Matar (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO) (Vencedor)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri, O Urso (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC) (Vencedor)
Melhor Minissérie
- The Dropout (Hulu) (Vencedor)
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Em Nome do Céu (FX)
The Dropout, disponível na Star+, conquistou dois troféus no Critics Choice Awards 2023 — Foto: Foto: Divulgação/Star+
Melhor Filme feito para TV
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) (Vencedor)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV
- Ben Foster, The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson, Os Últimos Dias de Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) (Vencedor)
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder, Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) (Vencedor)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV
- Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode, The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+) (Vencedor)
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham, Gaslit (Starz)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme feito para a TV
- Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby (FX)
- Dominique Fishback, Os Últimos Dias de Ptolomeu Gray (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin, Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix) (Vencedor)
- Juno Temple, The Offer (Paramount+)
Melhor Série em Língua Estrangeira
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Uma advogada Extraordinária (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- Minha Amiga Genial (HBO)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+) (Vencedor)
- Teerã (Apple TV+)
Melhor Série Animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max) (Vencedor)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (Vencedor)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Melhor Comédia Especial
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) (Vencedor)
- Would It Kill You To Laught? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Com informações de Critics Choice Association e EW.