Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça os vencedores da premiação

Evento que aconteceu no último domingo (15) teve a comédia Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo como a grande ganhadora da noite com cinco prêmios; confira a lista completa

Por Brunna Martins, para o TechTudo

Os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2023 foram revelados no último domingo (15) pela Critics Choice Association (CCA). O grande vencedor da noite foi o filme de comédia e ficção científica Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo, com cinco prêmios, entre eles Melhor Filme, Melhor Direção para a dupla Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert e Melhor Ator Coadjuvante para Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones e o Templo da Perdição). O sucesso de crítica disponível na Netflix Better Call Saul foi a série mais premiada, levando três troféus, entre eles o de Melhor Série Dramática, Melhor Ator em Série Dramática para Bob Odenkirk (Anônimo) e Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática com Giancarlo Esposito (Caleidoscópio).

Abbott Elementary, série com o conhecido Tyler James Williams (Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris) venceu em duas categorias: Melhor Série de Comédia e Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia para Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha). Outra produção disponível no Star+, The Dropout, também conquistou dois prêmios: Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV para Amanda Seyfried (Garotas Malvadas). O Prêmio pelo Conjunto da Obra foi concedido ao renomado ator Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), enquanto o prêmio SeeHer, de destaque a mulheres que defendem a igualdade de gênero, foi entregue à atriz e cantora Janelle Monáe (Estrelas Além do Tempo). Confira, a seguir, a lista completa de vencedores.

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo foi o grande ganhador do Critics Choice Awards, tendo conquistado cinco categorias — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb

Melhor Filme

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Babilônia
  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • RRR
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Melhor Ator

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale (Vencedor)
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Melhor Atriz

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár (Vencedora)
  • Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till
  • Margot Robbie, Babilônia
  • Michelle Williams, Os Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

  • Paul Dano, Os Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch, Os Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

  • Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Vencedora)
  • Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Stephanie Hsu, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Melhor Jovem Ator/Atriz

  • Frankie Corio, Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall, Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Os Fabelmans (Vencedor)
  • Bella Ramsey, Catarina, a Menina Chamada Passarinha
  • Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink, The Whale

Melhor Conjunto de Atuação

  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Vencedor)
  • A Mulher Rei
  • Women Talking

Melhor Direção

  • James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Damien Chazelle, Babilônia (Vencedor)
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
  • Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, A Mulher Rei
  • S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
  • Steven Spielberg, Os Fabelmans

Melhor Roteiro Original

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
  • Martin McDonagh, Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, Os Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

  • Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
  • Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ela Disse
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking (Vencedora)

Melhor Fotografia

  • Russell Carpenter, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Roger Deakins, Império da Luz
  • Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski, Os Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick (Vencedor)
  • Linus Sandgren, Babilônia

Melhor Desenho de Produção

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, Os Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babilônia (Vencedora)

Melhor Edição

  • Tom Cross, Babilônia
  • Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Paul Rogers, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (Vencedor)
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
  • Monika Willi, Tár

Melhor Figurino

  • Ruth E. Carter, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Vencedora)
  • Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Shirley Kurata, Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Catherine Martin, Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips, A Mulher Rei
  • Mary Zophres, Babilônia

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

  • Babilônia
  • The Batman
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Elvis (Vencedor)
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • The Whale

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água (Vencedor)
  • The Batman
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor Comédia

  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Mais Que Amigos
  • Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Vencedor)
  • Triângulo da Tristeza
  • O Peso do Talento

Melhor Filme de Animação

  • Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro (Vencedor)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
  • Red: Crescer é uma Fera
  • Wendell & Wild

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

  • Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (México)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
  • RRR (Índia) (Vencedor)

Melhor Canção Original

  • "Lift Me Up", Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • "Ciao Papa", Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
  • "Naatu Naatu", RRR (Vencedor)
  • "Hold My Hand", Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Carolina", Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui
  • "New Body Rhumba", Ruído Branco

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
  • Michael Giacchino, The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár (Vencedor)
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babilônia
  • John Williams, Os Fabelmans

Melhor Série Dramática

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Mal de Família (Apple TV+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO)
  • Ruptura (Apple TV+)
  • Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Better Call Saul, série disponível na Netflix, levou três troféus para casa — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
  • Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
  • Adam Scott, Ruptura (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight t (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)
  • Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
  • Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) (Vencedora)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • Andre Braugher, The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova, O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis do Poder (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC) (Vencedor)
  • John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
  • Matt Smith, A Casa do Dragão (HBO)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • Milly Alcock, A Casa do Dragão (HBO)
  • Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) (Vencedor)
  • Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
  • Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC) (Vencedor)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • O Urso (FX)
  • Better Things (FX)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Reboot (Hulu)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)

Abbott Elementary conquistou duas categorias no Critics Choice Awards 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/ABC

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
  • Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White, O Urso (FX) (Vencedor)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga Para Matar (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) (Vencedor)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
  • Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat (Fox)
  • James Marsden, Disque Amiga Para Matar (Netflix)
  • Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO) (Vencedor)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Ayo Edebiri, O Urso (FX)
  • Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled (Netflix)
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Annie Potts, Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC) (Vencedor)

Melhor Minissérie

  • The Dropout (Hulu) (Vencedor)
  • Gaslit (Starz)
  • The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
  • The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Station Eleven (HBO Max)
  • This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
  • Em Nome do Céu (FX)

The Dropout, disponível na Star+, conquistou dois troféus no Critics Choice Awards 2023 — Foto: Foto: Divulgação/Star+

Melhor Filme feito para TV

  • Fresh (Hulu)
  • Prey (Hulu)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • The Survivor (HBO)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) (Vencedor)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV

  • Ben Foster, The Survivor (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson, Os Últimos Dias de Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) (Vencedor)
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV

  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Amber Midthunder, Prey (Hulu)
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit (Starz)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime)
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) (Vencedor)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV

  • Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução (Hulu)
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient (FX)
  • Matthew Goode, The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+) (Vencedor)
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Shea Whigham, Gaslit (Starz)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme feito para a TV

  • Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby (FX)
  • Dominique Fishback, Os Últimos Dias de Ptolomeu Gray (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin, Gaslit (Starz)
  • Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Hulu)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix) (Vencedor)
  • Juno Temple, The Offer (Paramount+)

Melhor Série em Língua Estrangeira

  • 1899 (Netflix)
  • Borgen (Netflix)
  • Uma advogada Extraordinária (Netflix)
  • Garcia! (HBO Max)
  • The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
  • Kleo (Netflix)
  • Minha Amiga Genial (HBO)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+) (Vencedor)
  • Teerã (Apple TV+)

Melhor Série Animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob's Burgers (Fox)
  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max) (Vencedor)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

Melhor Talk Show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (Vencedor)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Melhor Comédia Especial

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) (Vencedor)
  • Would It Kill You To Laught? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

Com informações de Critics Choice Association e EW.

