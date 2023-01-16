Critics Choice Awards 2023: conheça os vencedores da premiação

Abbott Elementary, série com o conhecido Tyler James Williams (Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris) venceu em duas categorias: Melhor Série de Comédia e Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia para Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha). Outra produção disponível no Star+, The Dropout, também conquistou dois prêmios: Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme feito para TV para Amanda Seyfried (Garotas Malvadas). O Prêmio pelo Conjunto da Obra foi concedido ao renomado ator Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), enquanto o prêmio SeeHer, de destaque a mulheres que defendem a igualdade de gênero, foi entregue à atriz e cantora Janelle Monáe (Estrelas Além do Tempo). Confira, a seguir, a lista completa de vencedores.