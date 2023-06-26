Quantos Shrines têm no Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Veja como achar todos

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom é o mais recente game da série de ação e RPG da Nintendo , lançado no Nintendo Switch no dia 12 de maio para o mundo todo. Com vasto mundo aberto, Tears of the Kingdom coloca o jogador para encontrar Shrines, que são localidades com desafios, como se fossem pequenas masmorras.

Os Shrines estão espalhados por todo o mapa do game, com direito a localidades que ficam marcadas no mapa por coordenadas. O jogador pode acessar com toda a liberdade que o game proporciona. No total, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apresenta 152 Shrines que podem ser encontrados pelo jogador. Confira a localidade de cada um deles, separados por região onde estão.

1 de 2 Shrines em The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apresenta 152 Shrines — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha Shrines em The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apresenta 152 Shrines — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha

👉 O que você achou do Zelda: Hyrule Warriors? Opine no Fórum do TechTudo

Para que servem os Shrines?

Em The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, os Shrines não são apenas locais com desafios. Eles oferecem recompensas. Ao encontrar e completar os desafios de cada Shrine, o jogador tem a oportunidade de aumentar os corações do herói Link ou sua barra de stamina máxima, usado para correr ou escalar, por exemplo.

Porém, vale destacar que os Shrines são totalmente opcionais. O jogador não precisa completar nenhum, ou quase nenhum, para terminar a aventura. Mas é altamente indicado caso queira facilitar a jornada.

2 de 2 Shrines em Tears of the Kingdom dão recompensas aos jogadores — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha Shrines em Tears of the Kingdom dão recompensas aos jogadores — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha

Onde estão os Shrines em Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Confira a localização de cada Shrine, separados por região. A localidade está descrita com os números entre parêntesis.

Shrines no Céu

Estes Shrines ficam localizados nas ilhas que estão no céu do mapa. São 32 no total.

Ga-Ahisas Shrine (-3596, 0962, 1699)

Ganos Shrine (-3366, 0468, 1695)

Gikaku Shrine (4506, 2164, 1155)

Gutanbac Shrine (0709, -1381, 1584)

Ijo-o Shrine (-3863, 2684, 0702)

Igoshon Shrine (3480, 0664, 1326)

In-isa Shrine (0013, -1506, 1408)

Jinodok Shrine (-1257, -1487, 1008)

Jirutagumac Shrine (2916, 0533, 0951)

Joku-u Shrine (1375, -3339, 0429)

Joku-usin Shrine (1070, -3347, 0786)

Josiu Shrine (1759, -1208, 0924)

Kadaunar Shrine (1883, 1202, 1251)

Kahatanaum Shrine (-3294, 3430 1347)

Kumamayn Shrine (2856, -2857, 1212)

Mayam Shrine (0341,2814, 1821)

Mayanas Shrine (4613, -0947, 1790)

Mayasiar Shrine (-3544, -0320, 1965)

Mayaumekis Shrine (-2947, 3051, 0897)

Mogisari Shrine (4655, 2496, 1010)

Nachoyah Shrine (0390, -1162, 2298)

Natak Shrine (3669, 1488, 1157)

Rakashog Shrine (-1715, -2119, 1149)

Sihajog Shrine (4477, -0810, 1115)

Simosiwak Shrine (0163, 1973, 0759)

Siyamotsus Shrine (-1793, -3331, 1015)

Taninoud Shrine (-1800, 3406, 0949)

Taunhiy Shrine (-2400, 0824, 0615)

Tenbez Shrine (-056, 3535, 0234)

Ukoojisi Shrine (1470, -2170, 0585)

Ukouh Shrine (0275, -0910, 1460)

Yansamin Shrine (2349, -1782, 1475)

Shrines de Hyrule

Os Shrines a seguir ficam espalhados pelo mapa padrão, que fica no terreno todo de Hyrule.

Shrines na região de Rospro Pass

São oito, no total:

Eutoum Shrine (-3506, 3570, 0387)

Gatakis Shrine (-3650, 1805, 0168)

Otak Shrine (-4391, 3714, 0212)

Rutafu-um Shrine (-2996, 3102, 0515)

Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)

Sisuran Shrine (-2559, 3353, 0245)

Tauyosipun Shrine (-4539, 2881, 0262)

Wao-os Shrine (-4059, 1991, 0183)

Shrines na região de Pikida Stonegrove

São cinco, no total:

Mayausiy Shrine (-1165, 2602, -0083)

Mayaotaki Shrine (-0823, 3535, 0235)

Nouda Shrine (-2319, 2201, 0173)

Orochium Shrine (-1638, 2643, 0239)

Oshozan-u Shrine (-1404, 3677, 0288)

Shrines na região de Thyphlo Ruins

São nove, no total:

Kikakin Shrine (-0395, 2736, 0287)

Mayak Shrine (1270, 3733, 0106)

Minetak Shrine (0393, 3485, 0068)

Musanokir Shrine (0408, 2133, 0144)

Ninjis Shrine (0353, 1890, 0178)

Pupunke Shrine (0619, 2211, 0164)

Sakunbomar Shrine (0166, 2319, 0179)

Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)

Tenmaten Shrine (-0594, 1551, -0014)

Shrines na região de Eldin Canyon

São 11, no total:

Ekochiu Shrine (1059, 1276, 0045)

Isisim Shrine (1842, 2841, 0363)

Jiotak Shrine (1833, 3179, 0257)

Kisinona Shrine (2567, 1245, 0173)

Kimayat Shrine (2863, 3637, 0241)

Marakuguc Shrine (1761, 2508, 0437)

Momosik Shrine (2959, 2758, 0524)

Moshapin Shrine (2678, 1905, 0131)

Sibajitak Shrine (2401, 3273, 0402)

Sitsum Shrine (2367, 2598, 0790)

Timawak Shrine (1798, 1639, 0311)

Shrines na região de Ulri Mountain

São nove, no total:

Domizuin Shrine (3305, 1443, 0426)

Gemimik Shrine (4513, 2116, 0001)

Igashuk Shrine (4653, 3702, 0129)

Jochi-ihiga Shrine (3809, 1219, 0090)

Jochi-iu Shrine (4346, 2875, 0165)

Kamatukis Shrine (3431, 3355, 0071)

Mayachideg Shrine (3061, 1823, 0216)

Rasiwak Shrine (4664, 3262, 0002)

Sinatanika Shrine (3839, 2301, 0048)

Shrines na região de Upland Zorana

São oito, no total:

Apogek Shrine (3887, -0217, 0164)

Gatanisis Shrine (4498, 0825, 0095)

Ihen-a Shrine (3784, 0579, 0485)

Joniu Shrine (2918, 0505, 0155)

Maoikes Shrine (2277, 0150, 0079)

Mogawak Shrine (3298, 0424, 0112)

Rasitakiwak Shrine (4166, 1323, 0229)

Yomizuk Shrine (4412, -0610, 0034)

Shrines na região de Mount Lanayru

São sete, no total:

Anedamimik Shrine (4231, -2178, -0012)

Jikais Shrine (4266, -1674, 0182)

Jogou Shrine (3346, -1188, 0057)

Mayahisik Shrine (3730, -2057, 0189)

Sihajog Shrine (4544, -0845, 1121)

Zakusu Shrine (3527, -1481, 0168)

Zanmik Shrine (3469, -2180, 0148)

Shrines na região de Rabella Wetlands

São quatro, no total:

Bamitok Shrine (3094, -3209, 0082)

Marari-In Shrine (4632, -3712, 0018)

Sifumim Shrine (2826, -3271, 0078)

Tokiy Shrine (2304, -2377, -0028)

Shrines na região de Popla Foothills

São oito, no total:

En-oma Shrine (0104, -2517, -0087)

Ishokin Shrine (-0562, -3524, 0129)

Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2280, 0141)

Jochisiu Shrine (0931, -1902, 0030)

Joju-u-u Shrine (1516, -3576, 0142)

Susub Shrine (0348, -2050, -0026)

Utojis Shrine (1217, -2542, 0096)

Utsushok Shrine (0669, -3358, 0072)

Shrines na região de Gerudo Canyon

São 12, no total:

Chichim Shrine (-3211, -3007, -0049)

Irasak Shrine (-4159, -3824, 0028)

Karahatag Shrine (-3726, -3625, 0043)

Kitawak Shrine (-1529, -2928, 0321)

Kudanisar Shrine (-4168, -2144, 0050)

Mayatat Shrine (-3292, -2509, 0024)

Miryotanog Shrine (-4679, -3086, 0054)

Motsusis Shrine (1795, -3485, 0045)

Rakakudaj Shrine (-2031, -1847, 0064)

Siwakama Shrine (-2445, -3345, 0041)

Soryotanog Shrine (-3883, -2964, 0123)

Turakamik Shrine (-2658, -2236, 0067)

Shrines na região de Gerudo Highlands

São seis, no total:

Gasas Shrine (-4152, 0098, 0040)

Mayamats Shrine (-4637, -1514, 0452)

Otutsum Shrine (-4468, -0670, 0509)

Rotsumamu Shrine (-3407, -1362, 0335)

Suariwak Shrine (-2523, -1770, 0131)

Turakawak Shrine (-3496, -0197, 0066)

Shrines na região de Lindor’s Brow

São oito, no total:

Ikatak Shrine (-3950, 1138, 0112)

Iun-orok Shrine (-3538, 0853, -0133)

Kiuyoyou Shrine (-1106, 2086, 0104)

Makurukis Shrine (-2848, 0629, 0233)

Oromuwak Shrine (-3079, 1618, 0243)

Runakit Shrine (-2534, 1167, 0177)

Sinakawak Shrine (-1413, 0757, 0089)

Taki-ihaban Shrine (-1828, 1196, 0147)

Shrines na região de Sahasra Slope

São nove, no total:

Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)

Jojon Shrine (1202, 0329, 0027)

Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)

Kurakat Shrine (2362, -0511, 0156)

Makasura Shrine (1770, -1050, 0166)

Morok Shrine (1183,-0780, 0133)

O-ogim Shrine (2755, -1089, 0100)

Ren-iz Shrine (0756, 0823, 0082)

Tukarok Shrine (0915, -0250, 0035)

Shrines na região de Hyrule Field

São 10, no total:

Kamizun Shrine (-0176, -1557, 0023)

Kyokugon Shrine (-0710, -1550, 0006)

Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)

Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)

Sonapan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228

Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)

Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)

Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)

Tadarok Shrine (-2658, -2236, 0067)

Usazum Shrine (-2140, -0873, 0093)

Shrines na região de Lookout Landing

São sete, no total:

Ishodag Shrine (-0885, 0418, 0048)

Jiosin Shrine (-0240, -0374, 0026)

Kyononis Shrine (-0205, 0451, 0021)

Sepapa Shrine (0219, 1082, 0028)

Serutabomac Shrine (-0180, 1170, 0280)

Susuyai Shrine (-0785, -0433, 0018)

Yamiyo Shrine (0333, 0468, 0029)

Com informações de Polygon, NintendoLife, IGN

🎥 Saiba tudo sobre Pokemon Unite, novo MOBA da Nintendo