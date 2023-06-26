Quantos Shrines têm no Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Veja como achar todos

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom é o mais recente game da série de ação e RPG da Nintendo, lançado no Nintendo Switch no dia 12 de maio para o mundo todo. Com vasto mundo aberto, Tears of the Kingdom coloca o jogador para encontrar Shrines, que são localidades com desafios, como se fossem pequenas masmorras.
Os Shrines estão espalhados por todo o mapa do game, com direito a localidades que ficam marcadas no mapa por coordenadas. O jogador pode acessar com toda a liberdade que o game proporciona. No total, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apresenta 152 Shrines que podem ser encontrados pelo jogador. Confira a localidade de cada um deles, separados por região onde estão.
Shrines em The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apresenta 152 Shrines — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha
Para que servem os Shrines?
Em The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, os Shrines não são apenas locais com desafios. Eles oferecem recompensas. Ao encontrar e completar os desafios de cada Shrine, o jogador tem a oportunidade de aumentar os corações do herói Link ou sua barra de stamina máxima, usado para correr ou escalar, por exemplo.
Porém, vale destacar que os Shrines são totalmente opcionais. O jogador não precisa completar nenhum, ou quase nenhum, para terminar a aventura. Mas é altamente indicado caso queira facilitar a jornada.
Shrines em Tears of the Kingdom dão recompensas aos jogadores — Foto: Reprodução/Felipe Vinha
Onde estão os Shrines em Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Confira a localização de cada Shrine, separados por região. A localidade está descrita com os números entre parêntesis.
Shrines no Céu
Estes Shrines ficam localizados nas ilhas que estão no céu do mapa. São 32 no total.
- Ga-Ahisas Shrine (-3596, 0962, 1699)
- Ganos Shrine (-3366, 0468, 1695)
- Gikaku Shrine (4506, 2164, 1155)
- Gutanbac Shrine (0709, -1381, 1584)
- Ijo-o Shrine (-3863, 2684, 0702)
- Igoshon Shrine (3480, 0664, 1326)
- In-isa Shrine (0013, -1506, 1408)
- Jinodok Shrine (-1257, -1487, 1008)
- Jirutagumac Shrine (2916, 0533, 0951)
- Joku-u Shrine (1375, -3339, 0429)
- Joku-usin Shrine (1070, -3347, 0786)
- Josiu Shrine (1759, -1208, 0924)
- Kadaunar Shrine (1883, 1202, 1251)
- Kahatanaum Shrine (-3294, 3430 1347)
- Kumamayn Shrine (2856, -2857, 1212)
- Mayam Shrine (0341,2814, 1821)
- Mayanas Shrine (4613, -0947, 1790)
- Mayasiar Shrine (-3544, -0320, 1965)
- Mayaumekis Shrine (-2947, 3051, 0897)
- Mogisari Shrine (4655, 2496, 1010)
- Nachoyah Shrine (0390, -1162, 2298)
- Natak Shrine (3669, 1488, 1157)
- Rakashog Shrine (-1715, -2119, 1149)
- Sihajog Shrine (4477, -0810, 1115)
- Simosiwak Shrine (0163, 1973, 0759)
- Siyamotsus Shrine (-1793, -3331, 1015)
- Taninoud Shrine (-1800, 3406, 0949)
- Taunhiy Shrine (-2400, 0824, 0615)
- Tenbez Shrine (-056, 3535, 0234)
- Ukoojisi Shrine (1470, -2170, 0585)
- Ukouh Shrine (0275, -0910, 1460)
- Yansamin Shrine (2349, -1782, 1475)
Shrines de Hyrule
Os Shrines a seguir ficam espalhados pelo mapa padrão, que fica no terreno todo de Hyrule.
Shrines na região de Rospro Pass
São oito, no total:
- Eutoum Shrine (-3506, 3570, 0387)
- Gatakis Shrine (-3650, 1805, 0168)
- Otak Shrine (-4391, 3714, 0212)
- Rutafu-um Shrine (-2996, 3102, 0515)
- Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)
- Sisuran Shrine (-2559, 3353, 0245)
- Tauyosipun Shrine (-4539, 2881, 0262)
- Wao-os Shrine (-4059, 1991, 0183)
Shrines na região de Pikida Stonegrove
São cinco, no total:
- Mayausiy Shrine (-1165, 2602, -0083)
- Mayaotaki Shrine (-0823, 3535, 0235)
- Nouda Shrine (-2319, 2201, 0173)
- Orochium Shrine (-1638, 2643, 0239)
- Oshozan-u Shrine (-1404, 3677, 0288)
Shrines na região de Thyphlo Ruins
São nove, no total:
- Kikakin Shrine (-0395, 2736, 0287)
- Mayak Shrine (1270, 3733, 0106)
- Minetak Shrine (0393, 3485, 0068)
- Musanokir Shrine (0408, 2133, 0144)
- Ninjis Shrine (0353, 1890, 0178)
- Pupunke Shrine (0619, 2211, 0164)
- Sakunbomar Shrine (0166, 2319, 0179)
- Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)
- Tenmaten Shrine (-0594, 1551, -0014)
Shrines na região de Eldin Canyon
São 11, no total:
- Ekochiu Shrine (1059, 1276, 0045)
- Isisim Shrine (1842, 2841, 0363)
- Jiotak Shrine (1833, 3179, 0257)
- Kisinona Shrine (2567, 1245, 0173)
- Kimayat Shrine (2863, 3637, 0241)
- Marakuguc Shrine (1761, 2508, 0437)
- Momosik Shrine (2959, 2758, 0524)
- Moshapin Shrine (2678, 1905, 0131)
- Sibajitak Shrine (2401, 3273, 0402)
- Sitsum Shrine (2367, 2598, 0790)
- Timawak Shrine (1798, 1639, 0311)
Shrines na região de Ulri Mountain
São nove, no total:
- Domizuin Shrine (3305, 1443, 0426)
- Gemimik Shrine (4513, 2116, 0001)
- Igashuk Shrine (4653, 3702, 0129)
- Jochi-ihiga Shrine (3809, 1219, 0090)
- Jochi-iu Shrine (4346, 2875, 0165)
- Kamatukis Shrine (3431, 3355, 0071)
- Mayachideg Shrine (3061, 1823, 0216)
- Rasiwak Shrine (4664, 3262, 0002)
- Sinatanika Shrine (3839, 2301, 0048)
Shrines na região de Upland Zorana
São oito, no total:
- Apogek Shrine (3887, -0217, 0164)
- Gatanisis Shrine (4498, 0825, 0095)
- Ihen-a Shrine (3784, 0579, 0485)
- Joniu Shrine (2918, 0505, 0155)
- Maoikes Shrine (2277, 0150, 0079)
- Mogawak Shrine (3298, 0424, 0112)
- Rasitakiwak Shrine (4166, 1323, 0229)
- Yomizuk Shrine (4412, -0610, 0034)
Shrines na região de Mount Lanayru
São sete, no total:
- Anedamimik Shrine (4231, -2178, -0012)
- Jikais Shrine (4266, -1674, 0182)
- Jogou Shrine (3346, -1188, 0057)
- Mayahisik Shrine (3730, -2057, 0189)
- Sihajog Shrine (4544, -0845, 1121)
- Zakusu Shrine (3527, -1481, 0168)
- Zanmik Shrine (3469, -2180, 0148)
Shrines na região de Rabella Wetlands
São quatro, no total:
- Bamitok Shrine (3094, -3209, 0082)
- Marari-In Shrine (4632, -3712, 0018)
- Sifumim Shrine (2826, -3271, 0078)
- Tokiy Shrine (2304, -2377, -0028)
Shrines na região de Popla Foothills
São oito, no total:
- En-oma Shrine (0104, -2517, -0087)
- Ishokin Shrine (-0562, -3524, 0129)
- Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2280, 0141)
- Jochisiu Shrine (0931, -1902, 0030)
- Joju-u-u Shrine (1516, -3576, 0142)
- Susub Shrine (0348, -2050, -0026)
- Utojis Shrine (1217, -2542, 0096)
- Utsushok Shrine (0669, -3358, 0072)
Shrines na região de Gerudo Canyon
São 12, no total:
- Chichim Shrine (-3211, -3007, -0049)
- Irasak Shrine (-4159, -3824, 0028)
- Karahatag Shrine (-3726, -3625, 0043)
- Kitawak Shrine (-1529, -2928, 0321)
- Kudanisar Shrine (-4168, -2144, 0050)
- Mayatat Shrine (-3292, -2509, 0024)
- Miryotanog Shrine (-4679, -3086, 0054)
- Motsusis Shrine (1795, -3485, 0045)
- Rakakudaj Shrine (-2031, -1847, 0064)
- Siwakama Shrine (-2445, -3345, 0041)
- Soryotanog Shrine (-3883, -2964, 0123)
- Turakamik Shrine (-2658, -2236, 0067)
Shrines na região de Gerudo Highlands
São seis, no total:
- Gasas Shrine (-4152, 0098, 0040)
- Mayamats Shrine (-4637, -1514, 0452)
- Otutsum Shrine (-4468, -0670, 0509)
- Rotsumamu Shrine (-3407, -1362, 0335)
- Suariwak Shrine (-2523, -1770, 0131)
- Turakawak Shrine (-3496, -0197, 0066)
Shrines na região de Lindor’s Brow
São oito, no total:
- Ikatak Shrine (-3950, 1138, 0112)
- Iun-orok Shrine (-3538, 0853, -0133)
- Kiuyoyou Shrine (-1106, 2086, 0104)
- Makurukis Shrine (-2848, 0629, 0233)
- Oromuwak Shrine (-3079, 1618, 0243)
- Runakit Shrine (-2534, 1167, 0177)
- Sinakawak Shrine (-1413, 0757, 0089)
- Taki-ihaban Shrine (-1828, 1196, 0147)
Shrines na região de Sahasra Slope
São nove, no total:
- Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)
- Jojon Shrine (1202, 0329, 0027)
- Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)
- Kurakat Shrine (2362, -0511, 0156)
- Makasura Shrine (1770, -1050, 0166)
- Morok Shrine (1183,-0780, 0133)
- O-ogim Shrine (2755, -1089, 0100)
- Ren-iz Shrine (0756, 0823, 0082)
- Tukarok Shrine (0915, -0250, 0035)
Shrines na região de Hyrule Field
São 10, no total:
- Kamizun Shrine (-0176, -1557, 0023)
- Kyokugon Shrine (-0710, -1550, 0006)
- Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)
- Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)
- Sonapan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228
- Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)
- Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)
- Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)
- Tadarok Shrine (-2658, -2236, 0067)
- Usazum Shrine (-2140, -0873, 0093)
Shrines na região de Lookout Landing
São sete, no total:
- Ishodag Shrine (-0885, 0418, 0048)
- Jiosin Shrine (-0240, -0374, 0026)
- Kyononis Shrine (-0205, 0451, 0021)
- Sepapa Shrine (0219, 1082, 0028)
- Serutabomac Shrine (-0180, 1170, 0280)
- Susuyai Shrine (-0785, -0433, 0018)
- Yamiyo Shrine (0333, 0468, 0029)
Com informações de Polygon, NintendoLife, IGN
