Séries indicadas ao Emmy 2023: veja onde assistir a cada título

Succession, House Of The Dragon e The Last Of Us são as principais séries indicadas à 75ª edição da premiação; saiba onde assistir as concorrentes do Emmy 2023 no streaming

Por Letícia Rosa, da Redação

Emmy nominations 2023: veja lista completa de séries que foram indicadas, como Barry, Abbott Elementary, The Bear e Ted Lasso Reprodução/Emmy's Television Academy

As séries indicadas ao Emmy 2023 foram divulgadas pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana na última quarta-feira (12). Títulos como "Succesion”, “The Last Of Us”, “The Bear” e ”Yellowjackets” estão entre os favoritos à estatueta. Os vencedores da 75ª edição do Emmy serão anunciados no dia 18 de setembro, quando acontece o red carpet. Para que você possa se preparar para a premiação, o TechTudo listou abaixo todas as indicações ao Emmy 2023 e em quais plataformas de streaming você pode assistir às produções. Confira!

Indicados ao Emmy 2023: séries como Succession, The Bear, The Last of Us e Abbott Elementary estão na disputa pelo prêmio — Foto: Reprodução/Emmy's Televion Academy

Melhor série de Drama

  • “Andor” (Disney+)
  • “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • "A Casa do Dragão" (HBO Max)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)
  • “Succession” (HBO Max)
  • “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)
  • “Yellowjackets” (Paramount+)

Melhor ator em série de Drama

  • Jeff Bridges - "The Old Man" (Star+)
  • Brian Cox - “Succession” (HBO Max)
  • Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" (Netflix)
  • Kieran Culkin - “Succession” (HBO Max)
  • Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)
  • Jeremy Strong - “Succession” (HBO Max)

Série baseada no game The Last of Us conta com Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey no elenco; ambos os atores foram indicados ao Emmy 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/HBO

Melhor atriz em série de Drama

  • Sharon Horgan - "Bad Sisters"
  • Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets" (Paramount+)
  • Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" (Globoplay, Paramount+, Star+)
  • Bella Ramsey - "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Keri Russell - "A Diplomata" (Netflix)
  • Sarah Snook - "Succession" (HBO Max)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de Drama

  • F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Nicholas Braun - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Michael Imperioli - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Theo James - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Alan Ruck - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Will Sharpe - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Alexander Skarsgård - "Succession" - (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de Drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • Meghann Fahy - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
  • Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul" (Netflix)
  • J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Simona Tabasco - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

A atriz Jennifer Coolidge como Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, uma das personagens principais da segunda temporada de The White Lotus — Foto: Reprodução/Rotten Tomatoes

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

  • Hiam Abbass - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Cherry Jones - "Succession" - (HBO Max)
  • Melanie Lynskey - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Storm Reid - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Anna Torv - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Harriet Walter - "Succession" - (HBO Max)

Melhor ator convidado em série de drama

  • Murray Bartlett - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • James Cromwell - "Succession" (HBO Max)
  • Lamar Johnson - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Arian Moayed - "Succession" (HBO Max)
  • Nick Offerman - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard - "The Last Of Us" (HBO Max)

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Benjamin Caron - "Andor" (Disney+)
  • Dearbhla Walsh - "Mal de Família"
  • Peter Hoar - "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)
  • Andrij Parekh - "Succession" (HBO Max)
  • Mark Mylod - "Succession" (HBO Max)

Succession, série indicada ao Emmy 2023 em várias categorias, se foca tanto no pai Logan Roy (Brian Cox) quanto nos filhos que lutam pelo domínio de sua empresa, como Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • "One Way Out" - "Andor" (Disney+)
  • "The Prick" - "Bad Sisters"
  • "Point And Shoot"- "Better Call Saul" (Netflix)
  • "Saul Gone" - "Better Call Saul" (Netflix)
  • "Connor's Wedding" (Succession)
  • "Long, Long Time" (The Last Of Us)
  • "Arrivederci" (The White Lotus)

Melhor série de Comédia

  • "Barry" (HBO Max)
  • "Abbott Elementary" (Star+)
  • "The Bear" (Star+)
  • "Jury Duty" (Prime Video)
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)
  • "Only Murders In The Building" (Star+)
  • "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • "Wandinha" (Netflix)

Abbott Elementary é uma das principais séries indicadas ao Emmy 2023, e teve nova temporada confirmada — Foto: Divulgação/ABC

Melhor ator em série de Comédia

  • Bill Hader - “Barry” (HBO Max)
  • Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” (FX)
  • Jason Segel - "Falando a Real" (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz em série de Comédia

  • Christina Applegate - "Disque Amiga Para Matar" (Netflix)
  • Rachel Brossnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel" (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (Star+)
  • Natasha Lyonne - "Poker Face" (Peacock)
  • Jenna Ortega - "Wandinha" (Netflix)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de Comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan - "Barry" (HBO Max)
  • Phil Dunster - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • James Marsden - "Jury Duty" (Prime Video)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear" (Star+)
  • Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary" (Star+)
  • Henry Winkler - "Barry" (HBO Max)

Essa é a primeira imagem divulgada da terceira temporada de Ted Lasso — Foto: Divulgação/Apple TV+

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de Comédia

  • Annaleigh Ashford - "Welcome To Chippendales"
  • Maria Bello - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)"
  • Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is In Trouble" (Star+)
  • Juliette Lewis - "Welcome To Chippendales"
  • Camila Morrone - "Daisy Jones & The Six" (Prime Video)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: O Canibal Americano" (Netflix)
  • Merritt Wever - "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Becky Ann Baker - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • Quinta Brunson - "Saturday Night Live" (Prime Video)
  • Taraji P. Henson - "Abbott Elementary" (Star+ )
  • Judith Light - "Poker Face" (Peacock)
  • Sarah Niles - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • Harriet Walter - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal - "The Bear" (Star+)
  • Luke Kirby - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)
  • Nathan Lane - "Only Murders In The Building" (Star+)
  • Pedro Pascal - "Saturday Night Live"(Prime Video)
  • Oliver Platt - "The Bear" (Star+)
  • Sam Richardson - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building foi indicada ao Emmy 2023 em várias categorias, inclusive de Melhor Ator de Comédia, com Martin Short; show também é estrelado por Selena Gomez e Steve Martin — Foto: Reprodução/IMDb

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • "wow" - "Barry" (HBO Max)
  • "So Long, Farewell" - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • "Review" - "The Bear" (Star+)
  • "Four Minutes" - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)
  • "Don't Touch My Hair" - "The Ms. Pat Show"
  • "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe" - "Wandinha" (Netflix)

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • "wow" - "Barry" (HBO Max)
  • "Ineffective Assistance" - "Jury Duty" (Prime Video)
  • "I Know Who Did It" - "Only Murders In The Building" (Star+)
  • "So Long, Farewell" - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • "System" - "The Bear" (Star+)
  • "Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play" - "The Other Two"

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

  • “Beef (Treta)” (Netflix)
  • “Dahmer: O Canibal Americano” (Netflix)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
  • “Fleshman Is In Trouble" (Star+)
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Disney+)

A série Dahmer: O Canibal Americano foi o conteúdo mais assistido da Netflix em seu mês de estreia; série foi indicada ao Emmy 2023 em duas categorias principais — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Filmes para TV

  • Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Lizzie Caplan - "Fleishman Is In Trouble" (Star+)
  • Jessica Chastain - "George & Tammy" (Paramount+)
  • Dominique Fishback - "Swarm" (Prime Video)
  • Riley Keough - "Daisy Jones & The Six" (Prime Video)
  • Kathryn Hahn - "Tiny Beautiful Things"
  • Ali Wong - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Taron Edgerton - "Black Bird" (Apple TV+)
  • Kumail Nunjiani - "Welcome to Chippendales"
  • Evan Peters - “Dahmer: O Canibal Americano” (Netflix)
  • Daniel Radcliffe - "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
  • Michael Shannon - "George & Tammy" (Paramount+)
  • Steven Yeun - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)

Treta é uma comédia dramática estrelada por Steven Yeun e Ali Wong, ambos indicados ao Emmy 2023 — Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • "Figures Of Light" - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)
  • "The Great Fabricator" - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)
  • "Bad Meat" - "Dahmer: O Canibal Americano" (Netflix)
  • "Silenced" - "Dahmer: O Canibal Americano" (Netflix)
  • "Me-Time" - "Fleishman is in Trouble" (Star+)
  • Prey

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain" - "Beef (Treta)" (Netflix)
  • Fire Island
  • "Me-Time" - "Fleishman is in Trouble" (Star+)
  • Prey
  • "Stung" - "Swarm" (Prime Video)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Melhor programa de competição

  • "The Amazing Race" (Prime Video)
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Paramount+)
  • "Survivor" (Prime Video)
  • "Top Chef" (Apple TV+)
  • "The Voice"

Melhor talk show de variedades

  • "The Daily Show com Trevor Noah" (Prime Video)
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Prime Video)
  • "Late Night com Seth Meyers"
  • "The Late Show com Stephen Colbert"
  • "The Problem com John Stewart"

Com informações de Television Academy - Emmy Awards.

